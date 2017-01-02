Pair in court after taxi drivers are robbed

TWO men have appeared in court charged with a string of taxi driver robberies.

Wayne Bailey, 46, of Hillsley Road, and Matin O’Sullivan, 41, of Chaucer Avenue, both of Paulsgrove, were charged after police investigated knife-point robberies of taxi drivers.

Outlining the case at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Martyn Booth said it involved the ‘extremely frightening’ targeting of drivers robbed of cash and mobile phones in secluded locations.

Sitting between three dock officers as Mr Booth spoke, the men were warned to stay quiet after an outburst.

Both defendants are jointly charged with three counts of robbery on December 30.

Bailey is also charged with two counts of having an offensive weapon and a further count of robbery.

No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court.

Remanding the men in custody, Magistrate Nick Wells said: ‘You are both remanded in custody, as noted earlier on, until January 30.’