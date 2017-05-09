Paulsgrove man convicted of harassment

A MAN has been found guilty of harassing a woman.

Bobby Scott, 24, of Lowestoft Road, Paulsgrove, sent four text messages and made four calls to the woman between February 4 and 7. He denied the charge but was found guilty.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Scott must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £400 prosecution costs. He was also found guilty of threatening criminal damage. A restraining order imposed by magistrates bans Scott from contacting the victim for two years.