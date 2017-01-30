Paulsgrove’s ‘hide and seek champion’ hands himself in to police

A convicted criminal dubbed Paulsgrove’s ‘hide and seek champion’ has handed himself in to police after a public appeal.

Officers had spent months looking for Connor Gregory, 24, who had been handed a three year prison sentence for various drug offences.

Earlier this month police in Portsmouth tweeted that a prison cell awaited Gregory, and asked people to share the message and help find him.

But yesterday morning the team tweeted that the elusive criminal had now handed himself in, so he can start his sentence behind bars.

They tweeted: ‘Thanks to everyone’s RTs and our media appeal, #Paulsgroves hide and seek champion has now handed himself in #Porridge #HMP’.

Earlier this month the Crown Prosecution Service said that in August 2015 Gregory, from Paulsgrove, pleaded guilty to three charges at South East Hampshire Magistrates Court - possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (MDMA), obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis).

He was later given a suspended sentence of two years at Portsmouth Crown Court, but following an appeal by the Attorney General that the sentence was too lenient, Gregory was instead given a three year jail sentence by the Court of Appeal.