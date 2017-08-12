Pedestrian’s death on quiet street shocks Fareham locals

SHOCK has been expressed following the death of a pedestrian in Fareham who was hit by a car just after midnight yesterday morning.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old from Fareham, was named on social media as Jordan White, though police were yet to confirm his identity last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Highlands Road between Stow Crescent and Gudge Heath Lane following the collision at 12.06am.

His next-of-kin were informed shortly afterwards and have been supported by specialist officers from Hampshire police.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident and he remained in police custody last night.

As a result of the investigation, police closed the section of the road until around 5am yesterday morning.

Martin Bellerby, owner of cafe Peckish in Highlands Road expressed his shock at the news.

He said: ‘It was a shock to me as this is usually such a quiet street and we have not had many incidents like this along here before.’

The road is home to two pedestrian crossings close to one another and Mr Bellerby said it could have been a factor in the incident.

He added: ‘It could be a problem that you’ve got two pedestrian crossings so close to one another, especially if a driver is going too fast and not looking and there’s a speed camera not too far up the road.

‘It is really shocking that this has happened here.’

Neighbours along Highlands Road said they had not heard any loud noises at the time of the incident.

A man, who did not wish to be named, said: ‘I did not hear anything last night.

‘The only way I knew it had happened was walking out the front door and seeing the police signs asking for help.’

Readers posted tributes to the 23-year-old on The News Facebook page.

Lisa Chamberlain wrote: ‘Thoughts go out to all who knew and loved that man. RIP.’

Debbie Hooper wrote: ‘Very tragic! Thoughts go out to his family and friends xx.’

The force – which apologised for any inconvenience caused to any drivers on their morning commute – called on the public to provide any information on what they might have seen happen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170309132 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.