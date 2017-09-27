Pensioner ‘hit by 4x4’ after falling into road in Portsmouth

A pensioner fell into a road and was believed to have been hit by a 4x4 car, police have said.

At about 10.35am yesterday the 78-year-old man was walking north along Copnor Road, and when he reached the junction with Mayhall Road he fell into the road.

It’s likely the driver of the car wouldn’t have been aware of the injured man and therefore didn’t stop at the scene. PC Michael Nol

Police believe after he fell he came into contact with a silver 4x4 vehicle.

The man suffered serious, but not life-threatening, head injuries.

PC Michael Nol said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who saw the silver 4x4 vehicle in the area to come forward.

‘It’s likely the driver of the car wouldn’t have been aware of the injured man and therefore didn’t stop at the scene.

‘There were lots of people in the area at the time so I am confident someone would have seen what happened.

‘I would also appeal directly to the driver of the 4x4 to get in touch with us.’

If you have any information relating to this case, call police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170373040’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.