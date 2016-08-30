Pensioner is arrested as armed siege ends

An armed man involved in a 40-hour stand off with police has been arrested ‘on suspicion of threats to kill’ this morning, police have confirmed.

Police said that ambulance and fire services were called forward this morning as the 72-year-old man threatened to set fire to the house, but at 8.42am he told police that he was leaving the property and a few minutes later, he left, closing the door behind him.

According to police, the incident in Pagham ‘ended peacefully’ just after 8.45am.

He was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, according to Sussex Police.

The man had communicated with police negotiators since emergency services were called to the house in Harbour Road at 4.10pm on Sunday.

Acting assistant chief constable Steve Whitton said: ‘This was a long, complex and challenging negotiation, but I am delighted to say that it has ended peacefully and safely as this was always our absolute priority.

Portaloos arrive at the scene on Harbour Road, Pagham, West Sussex, where the police are in a stand-off with a 72-year-old man who is thought to have a gun. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday August 29, 2016. Sussex Police, who have cordoned off the property and closed the road, said negotiators are continuing to make contact with the man. Emergency services are on stand-by. See PA story POLICE Pagham. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘I also pay tribute to all the police officers and staff involved for their professionalism and determination to resolve this safely.’

He added: ‘It has resulted in considerable disruption for residents in the area and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding as we have strived to bring this to a safe conclusion for everyone involved.

‘I would also like to thank our colleagues from the fire and ambulance services who have waited patiently in support of the operation.

‘There will be a police presence at the house for a while, but most of the officers involved are now being stood down.’