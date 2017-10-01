People ‘terrified’ after double stabbing in Portsmouth

TWO men have been left in a serious condition after being stabbed.

The attack, which took place in Grove Road South at 4.30am yesterday has left the pair from Portsmouth with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police outside an alleyway next to Scoops, in Elm Grove, Southsea, Portsmouth.

A 32-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital, and a 27-year-old man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police were seen in the road, and in Elm Grove and Belmont Street, throughout the day, speaking to people in nearby shops and examining the surrounding area.

The alleyway round the back of Scoops Gelato in Elm Grove was cordoned off, with forensics officers seen searching during the afternoon.

One passer-by, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: ‘I don’t tend to walk through this area very often, but standing here right now is really quite terrifying.

Police outside an alleyway next to Scoops, in Elm Grove, Southsea, Portsmouth.

‘The fact that it’s happened in such an open place, where so many people walk past every day, I think is what scares me the most.

‘I just hope that whoever was involved is okay.’

A staff member from Scoops Gelato said: ‘My colleague was here at 9am and police told her she couldn’t come in.

‘The police have been here petty much all day – we have been told not to go through the alleyway now.’

A nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I saw the police tape when I walked outside the house this morning.

‘It is really scary when something like this happens, especially when it’s more or less on your doorstep.’

Another resident said that a forensics team had been at the scene of the crime earlier on in the day, but had since left.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Redhill in Surrey, and a 33-year-old man, from Heston in Middlesex, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Last night a spokesman for Hampshire police said that the three remained in custody.

Police are also appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

If you are able to help with the ongoing investigation call 101, quoting 44170380100. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.