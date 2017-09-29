People told to call 999 if ‘threatened’ at Halloween

PEOPLE in Portsmouth have been told to call 999 if they feel threatened by callers over the Halloween period.

In a message on its website, Hampshire Constabulary told residents they do not have to open the door if they don’t know who is calling.

People should look through a spyhole or window before opening the door if they are unsure, and have a door chain in place if they do answer.

The message added: ‘If you feel threatened in your home, call 999.’