People told to call 999 if ‘threatened’ at Halloween

PEOPLE in Portsmouth have been told to call 999 if they feel threatened by callers over the Halloween period.
In a message on its website, Hampshire Constabulary told residents they do not have to open the door if they don’t know who is calling.
People should look through a spyhole or window before opening the door if they are unsure, and have a door chain in place if they do answer.
The message added: ‘If you feel threatened in your home, call 999.’
