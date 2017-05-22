Person breaks into Fratton community centre and kills chicken

A PERSON broke into a community centre and killed a chicken belonging to a nursery.

Hampshire police said the offender gained entry to Binsteed Community Centre in Langley Road at about 7.45pm last night.

He then killed the pet bird, which belonged to Binsteed Childcare Services.

Sue Jupp, from the nursery, said: ‘It’s really upset the children and the staff.

‘We think the person climbed over the fence and tried to move our CCTV cameras.’

A police spokeswoman said no arrests have been made so far.

If anyone has information call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170191630.