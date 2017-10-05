Pervert caught with nearly 400 child abuse images

A MAN was caught with hundreds of indecent images of children after sharing some online, a court heard.

Kirk Bradbury first claimed the images got on his computer through ‘pop-ups’ when raided by police on June 30 last year.

But the 38-year-old confessed to looking at them after police analysed his computer and mobile phone and found 371 images and movies.

Bradbury swapped messages with a pervert in America, and uploaded a link to file-sharing site Dropbox containing indecent images.

He claimed one image, which although wasn’t indecent was of a child, was for a ‘scrap book’.

Children aged from infants up to teenagers were on the images found on his devices, Portsmouth Crown Court heard. In all he had 126 videos and 17 still images at category A – the worst, with 66 movies and 14 stills at B.

Prosecutor Martyn Booth said Bradbury, of Gosport Road, Fareham, had 40 movies and 94 images at category C.

Bradbury’s Samsung mobile phone had one category A image and 14 C images.

‘All of those are of young girls from infants up to teens,’ Mr Booth said.

The court heard Bradbury had said he looked at legal pornography and got this from Dropbox links, including the indecent images which he ‘didn’t remember having gone back to look at the images’.

Police found messages swapped between Bradbury and a person in America, he added.

Two category C images had been uploaded to a Dropbox folder by Bradbury.

When quizzed, Bradbury admitted responsibility for the images but denied a sexual interest in children.

But Mr Booth said: ‘It must demonstrate a plain sexual interest in children.’

A probation report found he was at low risk of re-offending and would benefit from courses.

Sentencing, Judge David Melville QC said they were ‘serious offences’.

But he spared him jail as he had no related previous convictions, he has a loving family to support him, he made partial admissions and he’s helped his ill father.

The judge said there was ‘a prospect’ he ‘can be rehabilitated’.

Bradbury was sentenced to a two-year community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities and must pay £750 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

A five-year order restricts his internet use and he must sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Bradbury admitted distributing indecent images of children and three charges of making indecent images.