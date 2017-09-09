Pervert in abuse images ‘network’ searched for child prostitutes

Have your say

A PERVERT caught in a ‘network’ encouraging paedophiles to share child abuse images has been jailed.

Richard Morris searched online for child prostitutes, while also swapping messages and photos with other men.

Now the 52-year-old, of Granada Road, Southsea, has been jailed for more than four years by a judge who branded him ‘dangerous’.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Morris had 318 indecent images of children, plus 116 videos of children – 158 images and 93 videos were category A, the worst.

He distributed four category C images.

Sentencing, Recorder Richard Onslow said: ‘You are aware that the making, possessing, distributing of these images encourages the vile trade in these things, and they show dreadful offences against innocent children.’

He added images ‘depicted dreadful and depraved’ acts against children aged from infants to 13 years of age.

‘It’s clear that your interest was in such things,’ the judge said addressing Morris.

‘You actively encouraged the distribution and trade of such things and searched for them.’

The judge said Morris was part of a ‘network of like-minded people’.

Morris admitted three charges of making indecent images of children and one of distributing indecent images.

He admitted encouraging, or assisting the commission of an offence – the distribution of child abuse images.

Morris admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order, imposed after he was jailed for 12 months for making indecent images in 2011.

Prosecutor Martyn Booth said: ‘The defendant has intentionally and quite deliberately gone about a search for material that relates to the indecent images of children and is quite deliberately and purposefully gone about seeking other people who are also interested in that material.’

The National Crime Agency was alerted to his activity in 2013, passing the information to Hampshire police.

When police turned up Morris admitted he had images. He had been using an email with ‘tomwithfourkids’ in the address name.

Robert Bryan, mitigating, said a report found the offending was ‘not escalating’.

Morris was sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

Morris must sign the sex offenders’ register for life, with an order also restricting his contact with children.