Pervert is jailed over ‘onslaught of sadistic messages’

A SADISTIC pervert who threatened to rape a woman and teenage girl before claiming he had killed a child has been jailed by a judge.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Gary Trower trawled a dating website pretending to be a young girl and a boy, striking up conversation with a Portsmouth 15-year-old girl.

Masquerading as a child, the 41-year-old urged her to send a picture while she was in the bath, which she did.

But when she refused to meet with him, Trower turned and replied: ‘You know, I’ll be honest with you.

‘I’m a man pretending to be a girl. I’m not even the person in the photo. I just got that off the net. But I’m going to find you, I’m going to rape you and (another girl) then I’ll slice you both up if you don’t do one thing for me xxxx.’

When the youngster replied, Trower said: ‘Oh it will be easy tracking your mobile.

‘You send me a pic of you and (another girl) and I’ll leave you be.’

He added: ‘Honey, I’m older, I’ve been tracking mobiles for me is easy, it’s what I do, so please do that one thing xxxx.’

Prosecutor Anthony Bailey said the crime in 2015 had a ‘profound effect’ upon the victim, who was terrified of leaving home was withdrawn.

Mr Bailey revealed how earlier in 2015 Trower had sent a message to another woman saying: ‘Look, I’m coming to take care of you, like rip your clothes off, rape you and then cut you up into little pieces.

‘Do as you’re told and meet me or I’ll find you.’

Trower then sent her a picture of his genitals.

Mr Bailey added: ‘He then went on to say that he had raped a few girls that year and he said he had one with him which he liked raping, and saying she was only 13.

‘She told the defendant to delete the number. The next response from him said, and it referred to the 13-year-old “she’s dead”.’

Jailing Trower for two years, judge Claudia Ackner said the victims were subjected to an ‘onslaught of sexual sadistic vitriol’, rape threats and threats of ‘coming to find them to carry out your perverted intentions so that they feared for their safety’.

He previously admitted sending grossly offensive message relating to threats to rape a woman.

Trower, formerly of Ashley Road, Bournemouth, admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and a charge of sending a malicious communication.

Trower attempted to put forward mitigation he had turned his life around but the judge rejected this.