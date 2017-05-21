Photographer found not guilty of assault

A FREELANCE photographer has been found not guilty of assault.

Jason Kay, 42, went on trial accused of assault by beating of his wife Sarah Kappa.

But district judge Anne Arnold found him not guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The allegation dated back to January 21 at their home in Gosport.

Giving evidence, Mr Kay told the court he had not assaulted his wife as alleged.

He said she had been at a party and that he had discovered images on her mobile phone, which he had then picked up to have a look at the phone to find out more.

Mr Kay, of Crooks Lane, Urchfont, who represented himself during the brief trial, repeatedly denied any assault had taken place at the home.

He was cleared at the court on May 10 after a summary trial.