PICTURED: Portsmouth murder victim

This is the woman found murdered in Portsmouth this weekend.

Police have released the picture of Nadine Burden, 36, of Toronto Road, Buckland, as the investigation into her death continues.

Earlier today officers were granted an extra 36 hours to question two women in connection with the incident.

A 43-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has now also been further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now also been further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit

murder.

Both women are in police custody being questioned by officers.