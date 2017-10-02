PICTURES: Fans on the pitch at Pompey match

Pictures show the moment that Pompey followers spilled onto the pitch at Fratton Park.

The photographs were taken as stewards rushed to restore order as some spectators who had been sitting in the north stand rushed to confront rival fans while the referee briefly stopped the match against Oldham Athletic at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Fans on the pitch during the Pompey v Oldham match

Now Pompey are braced for potential action by the FA after the incident in the second half of the 2-1 defeat.