PICTURES: Hunt for cider-drinking yob who headbutted man in Portsmouth

THESE images have been released after a man was headbutted by a yob carrying a cider can.

Hampshire police said it was releasing the CCTV stills of youths after a shop was damaged in Edinburgh Road, and a 25-year-old man attacked in Victoria Park.

CCTV released after man attacked in Victoria Park. Police want to speak to these people.

The force said the victim was headbutted and his glasses thrown in some water in the park but he suffered no lasting injuries.

Yobs kicked and smashed the window of Perfection Nails & Beauty, in Edinburgh Road.

The criminal damage happened between 6pm and 7pm on September 25, with the assault taking place shortly afterwards.

Police have only today released details of the incidents - and now want to trace the youngsters in the CCTV images to talk with them.

Investigating officer PC Richard Kirrane said: 'We are releasing these images as a group of youths were seen in the area at the time. They may be able to help us to establish what happened.

'We are also investigating whether the criminal damage report is linked to the later assault in any way.

'I’d ask anyone who knows who they are to contact us by calling 101”.

The victim said the man who attacked him was white, in his late 20s or 30s, had blonde or brown hair, was 6ft 1ins tall, was wearing a grey faded jacket, dark blue or black trousers, and black and white trainers.

He was carrying a can of cider.

Call 101 quoting 44170372186.