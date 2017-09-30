Police after witnesses to attack outside Sarisbury Green restaurant

POLICE are looking for witnesses to an assault outside a restaurant.
A 50-year-old man was attacked outside Moja Indian restaurant, on Holly Close, in Sarisbury Green. The incident happened on September 1 at around 8.50pm.
A spokesman said: ‘We want to speak to witnesses who may have seen a 50-year-old man being assaulted outside.
‘He was later treated for cuts and a broken ankle.
‘Witnesses in the restaurant spoke to the victim but have not contacted us.’
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released without charge. He remains under investigation. Call 101 quoting 44170340099.
