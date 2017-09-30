Police after witnesses to attack outside Sarisbury Green restaurant

Have your say

POLICE are looking for witnesses to an assault outside a restaurant.

A 50-year-old man was attacked outside Moja Indian restaurant, on Holly Close, in Sarisbury Green. The incident happened on September 1 at around 8.50pm.

A spokesman said: ‘We want to speak to witnesses who may have seen a 50-year-old man being assaulted outside.

‘He was later treated for cuts and a broken ankle.

‘Witnesses in the restaurant spoke to the victim but have not contacted us.’

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released without charge. He remains under investigation. Call 101 quoting 44170340099.