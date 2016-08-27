Police announce crackdown on motorcyclists

MOTORCYCLISTS are being told to take care at junctions after more than 250 were killed or badly injured.

Nine bikers were killed and 259 seriously injured last year.

It comes after an inquest into the death of motorcyclist Daniel Stone, 25, from Gosport, ruled his death was a tragic accident after he misjudged overtaking a lorry in Gosport Road, Fareham.

He died on the road on March 11 in slow traffic after 8am on March 11 last year.

Now police are supporting a national week-long campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

It starts on Sunday and runs until September 3.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard, said: ‘Many collisions with motorcycles occur at junctions and we all need to make sure we look at for approaching motorcycles which may merge into the background as they approach.

‘Give your self extra time to look out for motorcycles. Riders also need to make sure they ride safely and not take unnecessary risks.

In a crackdown in April police stopped 94 riders, with 15 stopped for speeding, nine for careless or inconsiderate riding and seven for construction and use offences.

The majority of those stopped were given advice.