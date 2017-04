Police are carrying out an investigation after nine cars were vandalised on two neighbouring roads in Portsmouth.

A spokeswoman said the damage to the vehicles, in Coburg Street and Clifton Street, included smashed windows and windscreen wipers being ripped off.

The vehicles vandalised were parked in Coburg Street and Clifton Street. Picture: Google Maps

A witness described the suspect as white, in late 20s, wearing dark trousers or black tracksuit and hooded jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44170113245.