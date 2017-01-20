Police appeal after woman disappears in Hampshire

Police flashed an urgent appeal for help today after a woman went missing in Hampshire.

Hampshire Constabulary said Katarina Jandurova was last seen at around 8pm last night in Tremona Road, Southampton.

A spokesman said: ‘The 23-year-old, who lives in Eastleigh, has not been seen since and she has not be in contact with family or friends.

‘Officers have been searching for her throughout the night and have now issued an appeal for members of the public to report any sightings of her.

‘She is described as being white, of a slim build and with blonde hair which was in a bun when she was last seen.

‘She was last seen wearing dark trousers, a green jacket and a white shirt, as seen on the photograph.

‘Have you seen her? Do you know where she is?

‘Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact us on 101, quoting 44170024156, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’