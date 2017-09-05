Police appeal for owners of 200 seized watches and jewellery

Police are trying to trace the owners of about 200 watches and jewellery found at a property in Portsmouth.

Officers seized the valuables from the address in St George’s Square on August 15 as part of an investigation.

Some of the watches recovered during the investigation. Pictures: Hampshire Constabulary

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers are now trying to find out who are the rightful owners. We are now releasing photos showing the items to help do that.

‘We are asking anyone who has had watches or jewellery stolen to contact us, if they think they can see it in the photos.‘

Anyone who comes forward will be asked for details of the jewellery and proof of ownership.

To see the original photos click here.