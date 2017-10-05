Police appeal for witnesses after Fratton Park disorder

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following disorder at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The force are looking for more information after reports of aggressive behaviour by spectators at the match between Pompey and Oldham.

It was reported that a group of spectators ran across the pitch and subsequently acted aggressively towards other attendees inside the stadium.

Once the game had finished, police received reports of further disorder and aggressive behaviour by a group of people outside the ground.

Superintendent Ali Heydari said: 'We are working in partnership with Portsmouth Football Club to investigate reports of aggressive behaviour at Saturday's match, and are keen to obtain any information to establish the exact circumstances and the identities of those involved.

'There were a large number of spectators at the match who will no doubt have seen the incidents inside and outside the stadium, and we believe that people may have captured what happened on camera or on their mobile phones.

'We are appealing for anyone who has any still or moving footage of these incidents, or any information to help us identify the people involved, to come forward and speak to us.

'Our officers work closely with Portsmouth Football Club, and violent or aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated. Not only could you face a criminal penalty but you may face further sanctions from the club.'

Mark Gatlin, Pompey chief executive said: 'We would strongly urge that anyone with any information comes forward and assists with the ongoing police enquiries.

'The vast majority of fans were a credit to their respective clubs, but the actions of a small minority last Saturday is now how PFC except supporters to behave and we now await to hear what sanctions the FA and EFL could place on the club.'

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170356118.