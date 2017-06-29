Police appeal for witnesses after man ploughs dump truck into house

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man ploughed a yellow dump truck into the front of a house in Clanfield.

The driver drove the vehicle into the house in Whiteland Way sometime between 6.30am and 6.50am on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the truck was stolen, and that no-one was injured.

The driver ran away after crashing the truck.

He has been described as wearing a dark top, combat trousers, work boots and a black balaclava.

An eyewitness previously told The News that the man had said ‘wakey, wakey, rise and shine’ as he drove into the house.

The building suffered ‘some structural damage’ as a result.

The spokesperson added: ‘We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the man driving the truck, or anyone acting suspicious in the area.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170241930.