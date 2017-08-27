Police appealing for witnesses after Rolex robbery at Baffins Road

Have your say

POLICE are calling for witnesses to come forward after a robbery.

Police in Portsmouth are trying to trace a specific witness after a man had his black-faced Rolex stolen.

The incident took place on Friday, August 25 just after 7.30pm at Baffins Road, Portsmouth.

A 24-year-old man was cycling along Baffins Road when a black Ford Fiesta knocked him off his bike.

It is reported three men then got out of the vehicle, stole his watch, got back into the car and drove off.

The cyclist sustained a cut to his knee.

Officers would like to speak to a passer-by who was walking their dog at the time of the incident, who the man called out to.

While police have no further details on this person, they would like to trace them for assistance with enquiries.

Police are currently trying to trace the three men in the car, who have been described as:

Man one:

•Black, early 20s, 5ft 6in, thin build, short black hair, wearing a green tracksuit

Man two:

•Dark-skinned, early 20s, 6ft, athletic build, very short black hair, wearing a grey jumper with grey trousers

Man three:

•Dark-skinned, early 20s, 6ft 3in, larger build, short black hair, wearing a grey tracksuit

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170329965.