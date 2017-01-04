Police are warning people about a new Amazon scam - and here’s how to avoid it

Hampshire Police are warning people to stay safe online and beware of a new scam involving the web retailer Amazon.

The service said that people have been receiving fake emails supposedly from Amazon, offering refunds for products bought from the site.

The scam has been uncovered after it was found those responsible were trying to get hold of credit and debit card details.

Fraud advice website Take Five has offered some tips on how to avoid scams like this.

Firstly, never assume an email address is authentic, even if the person sending the message already has your basic details such as your name and address.

Don’t be rushed or pressured into making a decision, if you receive an email about refunds and asking you for debit card details, ask yourself if a genuine trusted website would force you to make a financial transaction on the spot like that.

You should always listen to your instincts, if something feels wrong then it is usually right to question it.

And finally, stay in control and have the confidence to refuse unusual requests like this for personal and financial information.

For more advice on how to stay clear of online fraud, go to the Take Five website.