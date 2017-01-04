Police bail woman after 100-shirt theft

A WOMAN arrested after 100 Pompey shirts were stolen has been bailed.

The 31-year-old woman from Portsmouth was held on suspicion of handling stolen goods after the December 20 raid at the Pompey Megastore in Fratton Way.

Thieves broke in at 4.30am and took 100 adult and child shirts.

Now police have confirmed the woman later arrested was bailed until February 6.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

People should call 101 and ask for PC Andrew Laverick quoting 44160478328.