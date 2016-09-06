Police boss praises new MPs’ justice report

THE county’s police and crime commissioner has welcomed a report into restorative justice.

MPs on the House of Commons Justice Committee have said such justice, where offenders meet victims, should be available to all victims.

In Hampshire, victims can access restorative justice, regardless of the type of crime or when it was committed.

Michael Lane, county crime commissioner, said: ‘I support the recommendations of the report to further open up access to restorative justice for victims, and to continue the dialogue between police and crime commissioners and the Ministry of Justice over the expansion of these services.

‘I have commissioned an inclusive service for Hampshire, because I want to ensure that all victims have access to restorative justice.

‘It is important, though, to stress restorative justice is voluntary for all parties. So while it is available, it is an individual’s choice as to whether they wish to take part and to what level.’