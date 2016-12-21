Police boss’ strategic crime plan is set out

HAMPSHIRE’S crime commissioner has set out his strategy for policing.

Michael Lane is required by law to compile and publish a police and crime plan.

He said he is focusing on four areas; championing community needs, strengthening partnerships, enabling effective and efficient policing, and reducing offending.

In a statement he said: ‘Since my election and during campaigning earlier this year, I have listened to thousands of people from our community, in business, and specialist partners. One thing is very clear, safety matters to everyone.

‘Be in no doubt that you have been heard and that I will continue to listen during my time as your commissioner.

‘What I have heard is that you want to be safe and feel safe. This is acknowledged by the priorities in my plan and will be supported by my delivery plan.’

He added: ‘I recognise that further reductions in crime and disorder, including anti-social behaviour, will not be easy.’