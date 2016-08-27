Police boss vows to be community champion

THE crime commissioner has vowed to make the county safer as he reaches a milestone in office.

Michael Lane issued a statement marking his 100 days in office as Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner.

In a previous interview with The News on his first 100 days Mr Lane revealed no deal had been done over the city’s new police hub.

In a statement he said: ‘I made a promise and took an oath to serve all the people of the constabulary area in the context of my mission “To make you, your family and your community safer” – a mission that I imagine myself making to every individual and as a personal promise of my motivation that this should become a reality for each and every one of us.

‘It has been key in my early days in office to listen to residents, stakeholders, partners and community leaders.’

He added: ‘My mandate as champion of the community’s priorities can only be delivered if I am visible and accessible.’