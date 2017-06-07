Police called after bed falls on to A27

MOTORISTS faced an unusual obstacle on the A27 yesterday - a double divan bed.

Staff from Highways England were sent to the Havant bypass to remove the bed from the southbound carriageway just before the junction to the A2030 Eastern Road.

It is believed the bed was blown from a vehicle in the strong winds.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman confirmed they received a report of a bed on the hard shoulder just after 11am.

The information was passed on to Highways England, which manages the route.

Earlier the Met Office issued a weather warning for high winds, which covered the south east area, including Portsmouth.

Forecasters predicted wind speeds of between 40-50mph, with isolated gusts of 60mph nearer the coast.