Police were called out this morning to deal with a man who refused to leave a bus in Portsmouth.

The number 23 service, run by Stagecoach South, was delayed as officers attended the incident at the junction of Lake Road and Kingston Road.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed police were called to a public order incident shortly before 10.45am.

She said officers attended and took a report of what happened.

Stagecoach South has been approached for comment.