Police were called to an A27 junction this afternoon after a man was spotted ‘walking towards’ the traffic.

The Chichester Bypass has now been cleared following previous reports of ‘people on the road’.

Travel reports showed that a pedestrian was on the southbound carriageway between B2144 Oving Road and A259 Bognor Road.

Police were reportedly at the scene where the man was ‘walking towards the traffic flow’.

Sussex Police has been contacted for a statement.