Police called to a group fight in Portsmouth

POLICE were called to a group fight in Portsmouth today.

The incident took place outside the Co-operative Bank, in Commercial Road, just after 4pm.

Two people were initially fighting which then developed into a group fight. A woman has been arrested and is in custody,

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called to the incident at 4.13pm to reports of two people fighting.

‘It seems to have developed into a group fight and all was resolved by 4.31pm.

‘A 46-year-old woman has been arrested.’