Police carry out enquiries after mother and child approached in ‘suspicious’ incident

POLICE have launched enquiries after a mother and child were approached in a ‘suspicious incident’.

Officers were called to Gamble Road, Buckland, at 1.30pm on Monday, where an incident had allegedly occurred outside an Aldi supermarket.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said it was reported a mother and her one-year-old daughter had been approached by a woman while they were getting a trolley outside the store.

It said the woman then ‘spoke to’ the child, before trying to ‘beckon her’.

The mother immediately ‘challenged’ the woman, who got into a nearby silver car which drove off.

Police say the woman was described as Pakistani, aged in her 40s, was of a round build and was wearing a nose ring, a dark blue sari and head dress.

Officers later spoke with the mother and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44170274896.