Police close off part of Albert Road in Southsea as they examine bloodstains on pavement

Part of Albert Road in Southsea was closed off by police this morning as forensic officers investigated blood stains on the pavement.

A police car and tape is up at the junction to St Augustine Road, but police have not confirmed what incident it is in response to.

Forensics officer have been swabbing blood stains in a cordoned-off area outside the Kensington Hair salon at the junction with St Augustine Road.

Pictures: Alan Cooper and Ben Fishwick