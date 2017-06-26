Police continue investigation after dump truck ploughs into Clanfield house

POLICE are continuing their investigation after a six-tonne dump truck ploughed into a house in Clanfield.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said no arrests had been made following the incident yesterday morning.

Officers were called to Whiteland Way at 6.46am after the driver of the truck shouted ‘wakey, wakey, rise and shine’ as he drive into the property.

He then fled on foot.

No-one was injured but the house sustained ‘structural damage’

Neighbour Glen McCarthy said he was woken by the sound of ‘a huge crash’.

He told The News: ‘I was asleep downstairs when I was woken by this huge crash next door. It sounded like two cars had collided head-on.

‘I jumped to the window and could see a man driving this dump truck into the house repeatedly. He did it several times

‘He was saying “wakey, wakey, rise and shine” as he was doing it.

‘He must have been doing it for at least 30 seconds.

‘I pulled the blinds and then he jumped out of the truck and ran off.

‘I couldn’t see what he looked like as he was wearing a balaclava.

‘It was crazy. You do not expect this kind of thing to happen on a Sunday morning.’

Mr McCarthy went out in the street and called into the house to check that all the occupants were safe before calling the police.

He said that officers were on the scene within 10 minutes. The truck was removed by 10am.