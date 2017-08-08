Police continue investigation after suspected shoplifter arrested outside Toys R Us

Have your say

Police are continuing an investigation after a man was arrested on suspicion of stealing from a branch of Toys R Us in Portsmouth.

Officers were called to the store in Ocean Park, in Burrfields Road, shortly at about 2pm on Saturday.

An eyewitness told The News a man was stopped by staff inside the store before officers arrived and arrested him outside.

Today a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said a 28-year–old man from Croydon had been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A woman was also arrested at the time but was de-arrested a short time later as officers decided she was not connected to the incident.