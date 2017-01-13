Police continuing investigation today after four women robbed in Southsea

POLICE are today continuing their investigation into robberies on lone women in Southsea.

Four women have been pushed to the ground in the linked violent robberies ‘targeted’ against people walking alone.

Police were out in force yesterday after the victims – aged 81, 79, 63 and 39 – were attacked in the city.

In the latest incident, an 81-year-old victim was pushed over and had her shopping bag and purse stolen in Outram Road, Southsea, at 11.15am yesterday.

The robberies have seen women pushed to the ground and, in one case, punched. All happened within four days.

Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘We are taking these recent incidents extremely seriously.

‘Our concern is that somebody is intent on targeting lone women.’