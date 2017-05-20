Police cordon off pavement by takeaway in Copnor

A ROW of shops have been shut after police cordoned off a section of a major road.

An officer is standing guard at Connor Takeaway, in Copnor Road, Portsmouth, this morning.

Cracked glass can be seen in the front door of the takeaway, which is next to Boxalls Bathroom Centre, Look Smart and Rowlands Pharmacy.

Hampshire police have yet to comment on the incident.

James Hewett, 40, who runs the nearby garage, said: ‘It is a slight concern but I don’t think there’s more of it.

‘I don’t think the amount (of incidents) is going up, it gets more widely reported.’

Traffic has not been affected by the cordon, which is on the pavement.

He said he didn’t see anything when he returned last night to the area at 11pm but saw the cordon in place by 7am today.

More to follow.