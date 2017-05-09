Police ‘dealing’ with Fratton Park ‘bomb’ message on Twitter

POLICE say they are ‘dealing’ with a message posted on Twitter last night.

The message, which has since been deleted but was seen by The News, included: ‘Love to let off a bomb in the family section at fratton park.’

Hampshire police has refused to give any further details to The News but has made a series of posts online replying to people who were concerned about the post.

In its replies, the force said it was aware and is dealing with the incident.

In a message on Twitter, Hampshire police said: ‘Thank you for making us aware. We would like to reassure those concerned that we are dealing with this incident.’