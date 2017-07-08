'Police don't have time' to fill in 10-page form of on use of force

POLICE do not have time to fill in an 'over-engineered' 10-page form every time they use force, it has been claimed.

The man who represents rank-and-file Hampshire police officers has said a new form, introduced in April, was like 'writing an exam essay'.

He told the BBC: 'I know officers who haven't got the time to fill in the form.'

The 10-page form now has to be filled in every time an officer uses force, including a baton, spit-guard, dogs, shields, handcuffs, unarmed restraint, and CS spray.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Mr Apter said: 'Really understand the need to get the data but overwhelming feedback is this is adding lots of extra paperwork to overstretched cops.'

He added: 'Not sure what the answer is but I fear we won't get credible data as due to pressure & priorities officers won't complete the forms.'

Forces are due to publish data from the forms in a couple of weeks.

A Home Office spokeswoman told the BBC: 'Our police reforms have overhauled the previous cumbersome regime of top-down targets and unnecessary bureaucracy.

'But when officers take the difficult decision to deploy force it is vital that they can be scrutinised by the people they serve.

'These rules changes, which are police-led, bring unprecedented transparency and reinforce the proud British model of policing by consent.'