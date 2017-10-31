Police end hunt for person who ‘left drugs on bus’

Have your say

Police have ended a search for a person who left drugs and cash on a bus.

On October 6 Fareham Police tweeted that someone had left the items on a First Bus service in the town.

In an amusing attempt at finding the traveller, it asked him or her to give police a call on 101.

But more than three weeks later, the appeal has not been successful.

Today police tweeted: ‘Update regarding drugs and cash found on a #Firstbus, no owner identified.

‘Drugs disposed of and cash put towards police-supported charities.’