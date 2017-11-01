Search

Police find Fareham man Connor Gardener

Police have found a man from Fareham who was reported missing yesterday.

Connor Gardener, 21, went missing after last being spotted in Geoffrey Cresecent, Fareham, at 9.30am yesterday.

Police said he may have travelled to North London.

Earlier Hampshire Constabulary posted a public appeal on Facebook and Twitter, asking people to keep an eye out for him.

At about 1pm it posted: ‘UPDATE: We’re pleased to confirm that Connor Gardener, from Fareham, has been found safe. Thank you for sharing our appeal.’