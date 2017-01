Police have found a six-year-old boy who went missing in Paulsgrove this morning.

Portsmouth Police tweeted at 9.45am that the boy had last been seen in Ledbury Road, and all available officers were helping with the search.

They appealed for the public’s help in trying to find him.

The boy is believed to have been wearing a Beacon View school top.

But the team have now tweeted that a young boy has been found safe and reunited with his mother.