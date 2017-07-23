Police force is doing ‘all it can’ to keep residents safe from terrorism

A SENIOR police officer has said the force is doing all it can to keep residents safe following recent terror attacks.

Inspector Mark Hull, the district inspector for Fareham, issued the statement yesterday as part of the force’s neighbourhood news.

In it, he spoke of the importance of neighbourhood policing and neighbourhood watch schemes as well as warning people about the risks of cold-callers.

Insp Hull said: ‘After the recent horrific events in London and Manchester please be reassured that your local neighbourhood team and the whole of Hampshire Constabulary is working hard to keep our communities safe. Fareham residents should feel reassured that it is a safe place with a low crime rate.’

Sgt Nick Morgan added residents need to be aware of rogue tradesmen who use ‘bullying tactics’ to get ‘vulnerable people’ to pay for work they didn’t need.

‘There is an easy and full proof way of not being taken in by their persuasive and bullying tactics and that involves the following mantra – “don’t answer the door”,’ he said.