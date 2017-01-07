Police hunt after man fails to turn up to court

A PICTURE has been released of a man police want to find.

Sussex Police said 28-year-old Shane Parker from Havant, failed to appear at court on November 22 last year.

A statement said: ‘He was due to appear in court after being charged with theft from a motor vehicle, which occurred on the Chichester district in August 2016.

‘Parker is described as white, 5ft 8in, of medium build and has short brown hair.

‘He has links to Havant, as well as the Oxfordshire area.’

Anyone with information should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1494 of 22/08.