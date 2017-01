POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a stolen moped.

The bike, a white and blue Peugeot Streetfight, was taken from Castle Road in Rowlands Castle.

Officers believe the vehicle could still be in the area.

They are now urging those who have seen anyone riding the bike, who have any information about the theft or who know where the moped is to call 101, quoting reference number 44170006052.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.