Police hunt man after football-related violent disorder in Portsmouth

Three out of four men wanted in connection with an investigation into football-related violence have been identified.

Hampshire police released a public appeal yesterday asking for help to find four men.

Now three of them have been identified, the force said, with just one man still unknown to police.

PC Charlotte Pocock, said: 'These incidents took place in busy public places and caused considerable concern and worry to innocent members of the public who happened to be in the area.

'I am appealing for anyone who recognises this man to get in touch. I would also appeal directly to him to come forward and make contact with us.'

It comes after reports of violent disorder on the day of the Pompey v Plymouth Argyle game on April 14.

Between 11am and 11.30am multiple incidents happened in the Guildhall area, including violent behaviour directed towards opposing fans and police officers, coins were thrown causing damage to buildings, and people were assaulted.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170139426.