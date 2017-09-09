Police investigate graffiti damage to property in Portchester

Have your say

VEHICLES and properties were damaged by graffiti.

Police are investigating after they received several reports of damage within the area of Allenby Grove in Portchester overnight between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Officers attended the area yesterday and spoke to residents, gathering pictures of the graffiti.

They were told by people living in the area that groups of young people were heard in the area between 8pm and 11pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information or who might have seen anything is asked to call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44170346246.