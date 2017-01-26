Police investigate report that man urged schoolchild to get into his van

A school has sounded a warning to parents after a man reportedly tried to lure a pupil into a van.

A messsage from Hamble School yesterday said: ‘This morning, a blue, dirty looking van with dark wing mirrors and a small, slightly built, white male in his mid-30’s in the driver’s seat came on to the Hamble School site and beckoned a Year 8 student into his van.

‘The police have been informed and are going to interview the child.

‘At the moment, we feel it would be prudent for our neighbouring schools to be on alert for this vehicle.’

Hampshire Police are investigating the incident at the secondary school in Hamble.